Matthias Jaissle pushing for Newcastle United to sign proven Premier League striker

Ivan Toney celebrates a goal for Al Ahli (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle is reportedly pushing for the club to seal the transfer of Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney this January.

According to reports in Saudi Arabia, the former Brentford striker is emerging as a top target for Jaissle as he looks to strengthen up front in the winter window.

Toney notably played under Jaissle at Al Ahli before the German tactician left to take over from Eddie Howe at St James’ Park this summer.

It now seems Jaissle is keen on a reunion with Toney, and it may be that the England international could be tempted by the chance to move back to the Premier League.

The 30-year-old was a star player for Brentford a few years ago, and his form at the time looked like it could earn him a big move as the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea were linked with him.

In the end, the big money in the Saudi Pro League came calling, but Toney could still make his way back to English football.

Newcastle United need a striker like Ivan Toney

Newcastle could surely do well to strengthen up front this January after so many issues in that position in recent times.

The Magpies sold Alexander Isak to Liverpool just over a year ago now, and it’s fair to say their replacement signings such as Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa haven’t worked out.

Woltemade is currently on loan at Juventus after struggling for NUFC, and Wissa has had numerous injury problems since joining the club.

It’s easy to see Toney being just the upgrade Newcastle need to help them find the back of the net on a more regular basis in the second half of the season.

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