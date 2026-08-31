Newcastle now just £5m away from landing in-demand attacker to give Jaissle project major boost

Matias Fernandez-Pardo with the Belgian national team (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Matias Fernandez-Pardo looks closer than ever to being on his way to Newcastle as the Magpies’ offers increase.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

There are a few teams who are set for a very busy final couple of days in this window, and Newcastle are without doubt one of them.

The Magpies were raided heavily at the start of the summer and lost a series of key starters. Manager Eddie Howe then left, seemingly disillusioned by the situation and the lack of progress he was going to be able to make taking the club forward.

It’s not all been grim though – new manager Matthias Jaissle has come in and made a promising start to the season, and there is money to be spent to improve the squad.

Newcastle just a few million away from attacker deal

A number of new signings have already been made, and it appears another one is on the way. Matias Fernandez-Pardo is a name that’s been talked about all window, in connection with a few teams, but nobody has yet come close to Lille’s £60m asking price.

It seems that could soon change. Newcastle’s offers have been creeping up, and while all their attempts have been rejected so far, it feels like the pressure of the closing window and their need to add another attacking options could well prompt them to put the money on the table.

TeamTalk claim the Magpies would be willing to pay “potentially as much as £55m”, putting them very close to the asking price, and certainly within range of a few hours of negotiations.

The Belgium international has made it clear he wants to leave, and that’s where Jaissle’s impressive start helps out as it convinces players that this is a project they want to be part of.