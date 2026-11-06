Newcastle United could reportedly be set to rival Manchester United for the potential transfer of former Premier League striker Ivan Toney this January.
The England international, currently on the books at Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, has been the subject of a recent enquiry by Man Utd, as we revealed in an exclusive report here for the Daily Briefing.
That report also mentions that clubs like Newcastle, Tottenham, and Everton could also be in the mix for Toney’s signature.
Now it seems there’s a further update there as former Premier League scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider he could see Toney to Newcastle being a realistic move to watch out for.
Toney notably played under current Magpies boss Matthias Jaissle at Al Ahli, so it could be that the pair will look to be reunited this January, while Brown also feels Toney is keen to play in the Premier League again.
Ivan Toney to Newcastle?
Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “Ivan Toney is certainly somebody who has been on their radar, he’s always spoken about with a return to the Premier League, so he will be an option for them in January.
“It’s a deal that would make a lot of sense because he’s got a great record in front of goal, he knows the Premier League, and he’s already got a relationship with the manager.
“When you’re asking which strikers could be available for Newcastle, he’s got to be near the top of their list, and it’s definitely a move I can see them making.”
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Newcastle need a top striker signing
Newcastle have had problems up front since selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer, so they could do well to bring in Toney to help them in that position.
The 30-year-old would likely be a big upgrade on their current options, who have failed to fill the void left by Isak at St James’ Park.
Still, MUFC also have problems due to Benjamin Sesko’s poor injury record, so it will be interesting to see how much of a battle could be on the cards between these two clubs in a bid to sign Toney in the weeks ahead.
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