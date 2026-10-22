Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle looks on (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are surely not going to change managers any time soon, despite Matthias Jaissle experiencing a challenging start to life at St James’ Park.

That’s the view of Stefan Borson, a former financial advisor to Manchester City, who told Football Insider that Newcastle were inevitably going to find this season difficult after so many changes.

Jaissle took over from Eddie Howe during the summer, and though he was highly regarded going into the job, this was still always likely to be a big challenge for him as he took on the experience of managing in the Premier League for the first time.

As well as the struggles of replacing an experienced and impressive manager like Howe, Jaissle also had to contend with some big name players leaving Newcastle.

Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, and Anthony Gordon were all sold, and this has contributed to the big rebuilding job that’s gone on at the club as they adjust to a new manager and new-look squad.

Sacking Matthias Jaissle doesn’t make sense for Newcastle

Discussing Jaissle’s situation, Borson made it clear he couldn’t see NUFC sacking him now as there would be little point in doing so when this season’s struggles were surely expected.

“It’s just inevitable that if you effectively sell all of your most experienced players and bring in a whole load of players under 21..,” Borson said.

“I don’t know what the fans’ view is, but I think people have just got to be patient, really. I think when you get in this scenario, you’ve got no choice but to be patient if you’re signing players of that experience.