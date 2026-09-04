Jaissle confirms one Newcastle star could still leave the club

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Matthias Jaissle reacts during Newcastle's game away to Tottenham
Matthias Jaissle reacts during Newcastle's game away to Tottenham (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle has hinted that backup goalkeeper Nick Pope could be someone who ends up leaving the club even after the transfer deadline.

The Magpies and other Premier League clubs can no longer make signings until January, but there are some leagues around the world where the transfer window is still open.

It seems this could mean that Pope’s future is one to watch as he’s now slipped down the pecking order at St James’ Park.

Jaissle was asked about Pope’s future and admitted that discussions will likely be going on about him and a few other players.

Nick Pope of Newcastle United
Nick Pope of Newcastle United (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Matthias Jaissle on potential Nick Pope transfer

“Yeah, there are a couple of countries where there are still options that players can move to,” Jaissle said, as quoted by Read Newcastle.

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“I had a clear conversation with Nick already a couple of weeks ago about his position here in the club, and to make a move that’s not only a club decision, it’s also a decision of the players, and often also from an agent.

“So there are many, many parts involved usually in deals. So we need to see. But for now, he’s a member of the squad, and I really appreciate him and what he did for the club already, and how he’s dealing with the situation right now.”

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Pope is surely good enough to play regularly for a number of top teams around the world, even if he now seems unlikely to see much playing time at Newcastle.

Read Newcastle’s report notes that Ipswich Town and Celtic were linked with the 34-year-old recently, but neither of those moves materialised.

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