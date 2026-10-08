Bayern Munich target Premier League goalkeeper ahead of Neuer succession

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has emerged as a surprise option for Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga giants begin planning for life after Manuel Neuer.



Neuer is now 40 and Bayern are increasingly looking towards Jonas Urbig as their long-term number one.

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Rather than signing another young goalkeeper to compete directly with him, the German champions appear to be exploring experienced options who could provide depth, leadership and a safe pair of hands.

That has brought Pope firmly onto their radar.

Bayern Munich include Pope on experienced goalkeeper shortlist

According to Sky Sports Deutschland, Bayern are considering several experienced goalkeepers in case Neuer leaves at the end of the season.

Pope is one of the international names on that list alongside Bernd Leno, Koen Casteels, Lukas Hradecky, Juan Musso and Rui Silva.

The idea is not necessarily to find someone who would immediately push Urbig out of the team.

Bayern instead want a reliable senior goalkeeper who could support the youngster while still being capable of stepping in when required.

Pope’s Newcastle contract is due to expire in 2027, which naturally makes his situation more interesting.

Pope’s experience explains why Bayern are looking his way

At 34, Pope would not represent a long-term solution, but that is exactly why the link makes sense.

Bayern already believe Urbig can eventually become their first-choice goalkeeper.

What they need around him is someone experienced enough to handle big matches without creating an unnecessary battle for the position. Pope certainly fits that description.

Newcastle’s official profile notes that he has now made more than 100 Premier League appearances for the club and helped them return to the Champions League, keeping 14 clean sheets during his first season on Tyneside.

He has also played European football and has international experience with England.

The big question is whether Pope would actually want to exchange a regular starting role at Newcastle for what could become a supporting position in Munich.

From Bayern’s side, though, the logic is easy to see. They would be getting a proven goalkeeper without blocking Urbig’s pathway.

For Newcastle, his contract situation means a decision may be required sooner rather than later. If no extension arrives, Bayern could become a much more realistic option next summer.

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