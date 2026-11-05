Newcastle United face worrying dressing-room issue due to manager Matthias Jaissle

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle looks on (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s difficult start under Matthias Jaissle has taken another concerning turn, with reports suggesting some players are unsure exactly what the head coach wants from them tactically.

The issue comes after a poor run of results and a particularly flat 1-0 home defeat to Everton, when Newcastle were booed off at both half-time and full-time.

Jaissle has already admitted his side failed to execute the game plan, but the latest dressing-room claims suggest the problem may go deeper than one bad performance.

Players are confused by Jaissle’s instructions

According to Craig Hope in the Daily Mail, some Newcastle players are “confused” by Jaissle’s demands and want greater clarity over the team’s style and individual roles.

The report says the squad remain supportive of Jaissle and senior players accept responsibility for results.

However, there are questions over the team’s pressing, speed of passing and continued use of a No.10 despite Newcastle lacking a natural specialist in that role. A return to the 4-3-3 used in previous seasons is reportedly under consideration.

Jaissle’s own comments after Everton support the idea that something is getting lost between training and matchday. He said Newcastle had worked on a different approach but then played too many long balls and were not brave enough in possession.

Reuters also reported that he was frustrated because the players abandoned the tactical approach prepared during the week.

Newcastle manager needs simplicity

This is becoming more concerning than simply losing matches.

Newcastle sit 13th with 11 points from nine league games, have lost three of their last four league matches and have struggled badly at home.

Jamie Carragher described recent performances as “flat” and “a little bit boring”, warning that Newcastle could be in for a difficult season.

Jaissle arrived with a clear reputation for aggressive, vertical football, but Sky Sports has already questioned whether the current squad suits that system, with several players being used outside their natural positions.

That is the key issue now.

If players genuinely do not understand what is being asked, Jaissle may need to simplify rather than add more tactical detail. Returning to a familiar 4-3-3 could give Newcastle some stability while his longer-term ideas develop.

The squad may still support him, but confusion combined with poor results can quickly become a much bigger problem.

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