"The priority..." - Sources reveal Man United interest in signing England international

Ivan Toney in England training (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United have problems up front as the injury to Benjamin Sesko has proven more serious than expected, and it’s likely to lead them into the transfer market this January.

Enquiries have already been made about two big-name players, and I’m told their list is even longer than that.

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First up, I can confirm the links with Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, even if this story is currently looking unlikely to go anywhere.

Although it’s true that Man Utd enquired about the experienced England striker ahead of January, they have now ended their interest after being told he’s in advanced talks over signing a new contract at Elland Road.

However, they also have a strong interest in Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney, and have also enquired about his situation as he’s long been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Ivan Toney could be heading back to England

My understanding is that Toney is happy with life in the Saudi Pro League, where he’s performed well and been able to keep his England place, making it into Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the World Cup this summer.

Still, numerous sources also insist he’d be open to coming back to the Premier League if the right opportunity presented itself.

United have him as one name on their list, though I’m told he’s one of several options still being internally assessed.

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

“The priority for United is a proven goal-scorer who can fill in for Sesko while he’s out injured,” one source explained. “I don’t expect a big investment for a young striker…more likely a loan or low-cost short-term deal.”

Danny Welbeck would perhaps have been the obvious choice back in the summer, but I’m told that it’s not something they ever looked that closely at, with Chelsea eventually signing the veteran forward from Brighton.

Toney is now emerging as a serious option, though we’ll have to see if he remains the first choice. It’s also worth noting that several sources say the 30-year-old has also attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham, and Everton.

Who else could United sign?

I don’t have new names for now, but if we’re looking at recent targets for MUFC up front, there’s every possibility that they’re still interested in the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ollie Watkins.

I’ve previously had it confirmed to me that these were concrete targets for the club, with some figures inside Old Trafford pushing for these names at various points, even if nothing ever got to a particularly advanced stage.

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Mentioning anyone else would be purely speculative at the moment, but I’ll come back here with any names as soon as I have them backed up by sources I trust.

It’s also worth mentioning that United could still make a left-back another of their priorities this January, even if the current feeling is that a striker is viewed as the more pressing issue that needs resolving.