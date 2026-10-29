(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a surprise January move for Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they look to strengthen their attacking options following Benjamin Sesko’s injury setback.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are exploring the possibility of signing the 29-year-old England international during the winter transfer window.

Manchester United interested in January move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed an impressive resurgence at Elland Road since joining Leeds on a free transfer from Everton in the summer of 2025.

The striker scored 15 goals during his debut campaign and has continued his excellent form this season, registering five goals in ten appearances.

However, the report adds that signing him will not be straightforward as it will be a challenge to convince Leeds to part ways with their leading forward midway through the campaign, specially to Man United given their fierce historic rivalry

Benjamin Sesko injury could force Manchester United into January transfer market

United’s interest in Calvert-Lewin comes amid growing concerns over their attacking options.

Benjamin Sesko is expected to remain sidelined until at least January 2027 after suffering a setback with a persistent shin injury.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported, citing The Athletic, that Manchester United want the Slovenian striker to make a complete recovery before returning to competitive action.

The club are therefore unwilling to rush the 23-year-old back into the squad.

Sesko’s absence leaves manager Michael Carrick short of recognised centre-forward options.

United have struggled for consistency in the Premier League, with their recent 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth extending their winless run to eight matches across all competitions.

Carrick’s side currently sit 14th in the table, increasing the pressure on the club to improve its attacking performances.

While Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can operate in advanced positions, Calvert-Lewin would offer a more traditional centre-forward presence.

Calvert-Lewin could be a fantastic stop gap signing for Man United

Calvert-Lewin’s Premier League experience makes him an intriguing option for Manchester United.

The England international has spent much of his senior career playing in the Premier League and has demonstrated his ability to score goals at the highest level.

His physical presence and aerial ability could be particularly useful for a United side that has struggled to establish a consistent attacking focal point.

Having revived his career at Leeds, the striker also appears to have regained the confidence that made him such an important player during his best years at Everton.

His club career statistics underline his goalscoring experience.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Everton 273 71 22 Leeds United 49 20 1 Northampton Town 26 8 1 Sheffield United 12 0 0 Everton U23 9 4 2 Stalybridge Celtic 5 6 5 Total 374 109 31

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Career Statistics stats via Transfermarkt

For an Old Trafford hierarchy seeking immediate goals without long-term financial risk, Calvert-Lewin represents an ideal option.