"No breakthrough" - David Ornstein issues worrying update on Bruno Fernandes' future

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Manchester United players lining up, and David Ornstein
Manchester United players lining up, and David Ornstein (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is seemingly not that close to agreeing a new contract to commit his future to the Red Devils.

The Portugal international is a hugely important player for Man Utd and they’ll surely want to keep hold of him for as long as possible, even if he’s not exactly getting any younger.

Fernandes recently turned 32, so his time at the very top might not last that much longer, but he had one of his best seasons in a United shirt just last season, breaking the Premier League assist record with 21 in a single season, and winning the PFA Player of the Year award.

Bruno Fernandes not close to new Manchester United contract

Bruno Fernandes applauds the Manchester United fans
Bruno Fernandes applauds the Manchester United fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fernandes’ current contract expires at the end of this season, so there’s the growing prospect of him leaving on a free transfer if an agreement isn’t struck soon.

According to David Ornstein in the video clip below, there is still no breakthrough in talks between Fernandes and United, though, crucially, it seems the club do have the option to trigger a one-year extension anyway…

We’ll have to see how this develops in the weeks and months ahead, but it could be that Fernandes is open to a new challenge after what must be a frustrating spell for him in Manchester.

Bruno Fernandes’ mixed Man Utd legacy

Fernandes has shown tremendous individual quality during his time at United, and from that point of view he must be the club’s best signing in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Still, he hasn’t won that much with the club, and at times he’s had his critics for disappearing in the big games, or lacking leadership in the most challenging moments.

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It might be that Fernandes will now be tempted to move on and see if he can win big elsewhere, but it’s also hard to know for sure if anyone will offer him that opportunity at this stage of his career.

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