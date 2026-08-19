Aston Villa face major Ollie Watkins decision after €45m bid was made

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are facing a major decision over Ollie Watkins after Al Hilal officially stepped up their pursuit of the England striker.



The Saudi Pro League side have now placed a €45 million package on the table, while Watkins himself is understood to be open to making the move.

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That puts Villa in a difficult position: they remain reluctant to lose one of their most reliable goalscorers, but the 30-year-old has less than two years remaining on his contract and Al Hilal are refusing to disappear.

Romano confirms official €45m Al Hilal bid

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal have submitted an official offer worth €45m including add-ons for Watkins.

🚨🔵⚪️ EXCL: Al Hilal submit official bid to Aston Villa for Ollie Watkins worth €45m total package, add-ons included. Watkins, keen on Al Hilal move while final decision is in #AVFC hands. Villa already rejected two approaches from the Saudi side — now official bid on table. pic.twitter.com/8IAugv6lqA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2026

The striker is keen on the potential move, although the final decision remains entirely in Aston Villa’s hands. Villa had already rejected two approaches before receiving the formal proposal.

Al Hilal’s interest has been developing quickly. talkSPORT reported that Villa had rejected an offer worth around £38m and remained reluctant to sell, despite Watkins being open to Saudi Arabia.

That report also suggests Watkins’ departure could revive Villa’s interest in Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, whom Unai Emery previously managed at Villarreal.

Chelsea have been seeking a substantial fee for the Senegal international.

Aston Villa have every right to demand more money

Villa have a genuine dilemma.

Watkins has been central to their rise under Emery and scored 21 goals across all competitions last season. Selling such an important striker shortly before the campaign would immediately create another expensive recruitment problem.

At the same time, his age and contract situation cannot be ignored. Watkins turns 31 during the coming season, so Villa must consider whether this represents one of their final opportunities to receive a significant transfer fee.

Even so, €45m does not feel enough to justify weakening the squad now.

Villa should only seriously consider a sale if Al Hilal move substantially higher and a replacement is already lined up.

Jackson would be an interesting option because of his previous relationship with Emery, but Chelsea’s valuation means replacing Watkins could actually cost more than Villa receive.

Watkins being open to the move changes the situation, but Villa still hold the stronger negotiating position. Al Hilal have already returned several times, suggesting they are serious.

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