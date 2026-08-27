Aston Villa set for major Ollie Watkins exit as Al Hilal deal nears completion

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Aston Villa appear to be closing in on another major summer departure, with Ollie Watkins now set to join Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal.



The England international had already agreed personal terms with the Riyadh club, while negotiations with Villa accelerated over the past few days.

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The situation has now moved beyond initial talks, with reports suggesting Villa have accepted a significant offer and are already preparing to replace their long-serving striker.

Watkins agrees personal terms with Al Hilal

According to transfer journalist Nicolo Schira, Watkins reached an agreement over personal terms with Al Hilal while the Saudi club entered advanced negotiations with Aston Villa.

The 30-year-old has been pushing for the move despite Villa initially showing reluctance to sell.

Watkins was left out of the squad for the 4-0 defeat at Brighton, further increasing speculation that his time at Villa Park was nearing an end.

There has since been a major breakthrough. talkSPORT reported that Al Hilal have agreed a deal worth around £51m with Aston Villa for Watkins.

Villa have also moved quickly to secure his replacement, with a deal worth up to £65m reportedly agreed with Chelsea for Nicolas Jackson.

Villa have little choice but to move forward

Losing Watkins is undoubtedly a major blow for Aston Villa.

He has been one of the most important players of the Unai Emery era, providing goals, intelligent movement and consistency across several seasons. Replacing that influence will not be straightforward.

However, once a player makes it clear that he wants to leave, holding onto him can create more problems than solutions.

At around £51m, Villa are receiving a substantial fee for a striker who turns 31 later this year.

From a business perspective, that represents a reasonable moment to sell, particularly if the money is immediately reinvested in someone younger.

Jackson would offer a very different profile. He is quicker, younger and already knows Emery from their time together at Villarreal, although he remains less reliable in front of goal than Watkins.

Update: How much Aston Villa are actually paying Chelsea to sign Nicolas Jackson