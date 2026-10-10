"New talks" - Top journalist provides update on Man United star's potential transfer to Euro giants

JJ Gabriel in action for Man Utd in the FA Youth Cup Final (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel is reportedly a target for Bayern Munich, with new talks taking place over a potential transfer.

However, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, it’s currently not looking that likely for Bayern to win the race for the teenager’s signature.

It seems Gabriel has not yet given any kind of commitment to Bayern, with the general feeling being that he’s favouring a move to La Liga if he is to leave Old Trafford.

See below for details on the Man Utd youngster’s future as Bayern are among the top clubs to show an interest in him…

?? JJ Gabriel’s camp with new talks with FC Bayern over a potential move. However, there is currently no offer to the player, as Bayern have not received a commitment from the 16 y/o gem. There is a feeling that Gabriel is leaning towards a move to Spain, with Real Madrid… pic.twitter.com/0N7qBEIyZI — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 10, 2026

“JJ Gabriel’s camp with new talks with FC Bayern over a potential move. However, there is currently no offer to the player, as Bayern have not received a commitment from the 16 y/o gem,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“There is a feeling that Gabriel is leaning towards a move to Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona currently the favourites. A move in January is planned, based on obtaining a European passport. A Cypriot passport is being pursued, but alternative solutions are in place should that not work out. #MUFC want to keep him.”

Why is JJ Gabriel looking to leave Manchester United?

United have a proud history of bringing through top young players from their academy, so what’s gone so wrong for them with Gabriel?

Having previously reported on Bayern’s interest for CF Bayern Insider, Christian Falk suggested that Gabriel is looking for a winning project, which United no longer guarantees in the same way that it used to.

“There is the special interest of elite European clubs: Bayern Munich (Christoph Freund has already admitted his admiration for the player), PSG, Barcelona, and Real Madrid. These four clubs are famous for winning titles virtually every season. That’s why the decision was made that Gabriel would leave United, as they’re not a club currently used to bringing in silverware at any comparable rate of frequency. And he wants to win titles,” Falk explained.

This is pretty damning for United, but it could perhaps also be a useful wake-up call for the club as they’ve struggled to move with the times in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

MUFC surely need to improve a lot if they are to remain one of the most attractive destinations in world football, with this being a team that has relied on its reputation alone for far too long.