Kai Havertz of Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing to strengthen their attack in January, with Arsenal forward Kai Havertz emerging as a leading target after Harry Kane’s serious injury setback.

The Bundesliga champions are assessing several potential additions as they look to maintain their domestic and European ambitions during the England international’s extended absence.

Kai Havertz emerges as Bayern Munich target

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Bayern have drawn up a seven-man shortlist ahead of the January transfer window, with Havertz occupying a prominent position on their recruitment list.

Kane suffered a serious ankle injury against FC Koln on November 20 and is expected to miss about three to four months after surgery.

Vincent Kompany’s side are consequently exploring the possibility of bringing in another centre-forward rather than relying exclusively on their existing attacking options.

Havertz is particularly attractive because of his previous Bundesliga experience with Bayer Leverkusen and his ability to operate both as a traditional striker and in a deeper attacking role.

However, convincing Arsenal to negotiate a January departure could prove extremely difficult. The Gunners reportedly value the German international at €75-85 million and are reluctant to lose an important member of their squad midway through the campaign.

Bayern Munich consider several attacking alternatives

Havertz is not the only player attracting attention from the German champions.

Club Brugge youngster Nicolo Tresoldi, Monaco forward Folarin Balogun and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Younes Ebnoutalib are also reportedly being considered.

PSV Eindhoven’s Ricardo Pepi, Brentford’s Igor Thiago and Monaco youngster Paris Brunner complete the reported shortlist.

Tresoldi could command around €60 million, while Ebnoutalib has impressed with eight goals in 12 appearances this season.

Bayern have yet to submit an official offer for any of their targets, but preliminary discussions and financial assessments are reportedly underway.

Replacing Kane’s goalscoring contribution will be a considerable challenge, and Bayern’s recruitment team must identify someone capable of making an immediate impact.

Havertz appears to be their preferred option, although the financial demands could push them to pursue alternative targets.