Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Cristhian Mosquera, Jurrien Timber, and William Saliba of Arsenal (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera is reportedly attracting interest from five clubs ahead of the January transfer window, with Inter Milan reportedly making an approach.

The 22-year-old has struggled to secure regular first-team opportunities at the Emirates Stadium, potentially opening the door to a departure despite his long-term contract with the Gunners.

Cristhian Mosquera attracts interest from five clubs

According to a report from Fussball News, Inter Milan are exploring a loan move for the defender, with an option to buy.

The Serie A giants are planning changes to their defensive department and consider Mosquera an attractive option because of his physical qualities and potential for further development.

However, they are not alone in the race for his signature. Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are also monitoring the situation, while Benfica and Fenerbahce have expressed interest in the Arsenal defender.

Inter have not submitted an official proposal yet, but their interest could develop into something more concrete in the coming months.

Arsenal could demand €50m for Mosquera

Arsenal are reportedly valuing the Spanish defender at approximately €50 million, despite his limited involvement in the Premier League this season.

Mosquera currently has a contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2030, meaning the north London outfit are under no immediate pressure to sanction his departure.

His defensive strength, aerial ability and composure under pressure make him an attractive option for several ambitious European clubs.

However, a lack of regular playing time could become an important consideration for the youngster as he assesses his future.

Inter’s proposed loan arrangement could offer a way to secure his services without committing to a substantial transfer fee immediately.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal would entertain such an offer, particularly with Mikel Arteta needing sufficient defensive depth throughout the season.

With four other clubs keeping tabs on Mosquera, competition for his signature could intensify if the Gunners become willing to negotiate.