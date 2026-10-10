Michael Carrick and Jose Mourinho (Photo by Alex Livesey, Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for the transfer of Real Madrid’s talented young forward Endrick.

AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund have also been mentioned as suitors for the Brazil international, whose entourage are now thought to be seeking a permanent exit from the Bernabeu.

Endrick went out on loan to Lyon midway through last season, though he’d been on Man United’s radar at that time as well, as we reported here.

According to Fichajes, he’s now a target for the Red Devils again, and this time it could be that there’s more of a chance of a permanent move after further difficulties for him in Madrid.

Endrick transfer now looks inevitable

It’s just not happened for Endrick at Real and that doesn’t look like changing any time soon under new manager Jose Mourinho.

The longer he stays warming the bench, the more speculation is going to increase, and it will surely lead to United and other big clubs trying to swoop for this exciting opportunity.

The 20-year-old looked like a huge talent at former club Palmeiras, prompting Real Madrid to sign him for big money when he was still just a teenager.

Endrick surely has it in him to turn his career around, but he’ll have to choose his next club carefully, and MUFC might not be the best option.

So many players have seen their careers go backwards at United in recent times, and Endrick would simply be swapping one chaotic club for another.

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Still, United would do well to look into this move as they could do with more depth up front, particularly as Benjamin Sesko has had numerous ongoing injury problems limiting his playing time in the last few months.