Aston Villa and Lyon prepare to face off to take potent young striker on loan in January

Endrick playing for Brazil. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Endrick is already considering his options for January after another season has begun where he’s not playing as much as he wanted.

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Spanish radio station Cadena SER are today pushing on the story that Brazilian striker Endrick has not managed to convince new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, and is moving towards a loan exit from the Bernabeu.

Endrick is already apparently looking at his loan options for January. The queue for attacking minutes under Mourinho is simply too long. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Brahim Diaz, Carlos Espi, Rodrygo when he recovers, even “some guy from the B team” seem to have the edge over Endrick in the Portuguese coach’s thinking, the report jokes.

It’s not too far from the truth.

Endrick considers two rival options for January loan

Their number one suggestion for a destination is Aston Villa, where Spanish coach Unai Emery is still looking to rebuild his first team after it was gutted in the summer by several major departures.

Endrick’s move last January was to Lyon, where he had some success. But Aston Villa are competing in the Champions League, and look a better option for the Brazilian if he can force his way into their first team.

Once again, there are big decisions to be made for the powerful young striker. Nobody doubt his ability, but right now the jump direct from Brazil to Real Madrid is looking like a poor one, compared to the alternative of taking an intermediate step to somewhere he would have been guaranteed important first team status from day one.