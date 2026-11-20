Endrick and Rayan of Brazil (Photo by Ashok Kumar/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid forward Endrick as he’s said to be leaning towards a move to AC Milan.

The Brazil international has struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu and it increasingly looks like he might do well to leave to get his career back on track.

Although Arsenal have been linked with Endrick by TEAMtalk and others, it now looks like Serie A might be a more realistic option for the 20-year-old.

Milan and Roma have been linked with Endrick, and it seems a move to the San Siro would be his preference, even if Madrid boss Jose Mourinho seemingly doesn’t want the player to leave, according to Corriere dello Sport.

What next for Endrick after Real Madrid struggles?

Endrick looked like the real deal when he first burst onto the scene as a teenager at former club Palmeiras, but it just hasn’t happened for him at Real Madrid.

It could still be that Endrick will have a fine career at the highest level, but he surely needs to find a new club soon, even if it’s claimed that Mourinho wants him as part of his squad.

Endrick shone during a loan spell at Lyon last season, so a similar spell with someone like Milan could be ideal for him in the near future.

Arsenal could also surely find a role for the youngster as they need a bit more in attack, but it’s perhaps also far from guaranteed that he’d be a regular starter in Mikel Arteta’s side.

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The Gunners already have Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres as their main striker options, and even if they could do with an upgrade, it doesn’t look like Endrick would necessarily find it easy to get into the team ahead of those two on a regular basis.