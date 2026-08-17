Christopher Nkunku getting off the Chelsea team bus (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in signing the AC Milan attacker, Christopher Nkunku.

The former Chelsea player has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle or Aston Villa submit an official offer to sign him.

According to a report from Daniele Longo, the two clubs have already made enquiries for the attacker and they have spoken to his representatives as well. AC Milan will demand a fee of €35 million for the French attacker, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for the two clubs.

Nkunku had 8 goals and 3 assists in 35 matches for Milan last season.

Newcastle have sanctioned the departure of key players like Anthony Gordon, and they need more depth in the attacking unit. The 28-year-old could be a useful option for them if he can stay fit. He has struggled with injury problems in recent years, and signing him could prove to be a gamble.

He knows the Premier League well, having played for Chelsea, and he might feel that he has unfinished business in English football. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are looking to add more depth to the attacking unit as well. The AC Milan attacker could be a very handy option. He can operate anywhere across the front three, and he will look to score goals and create opportunities for his teammates.

Aston Villa can offer him a competitive team and Champions League football next season. It will be interesting to see if the attacker is tempted to join them this summer.

Given his fitness concerns and form in recent years, €35 million could prove to be a gamble for any team looking to sign him. Newcastle or Aston Villa will probably look to sign him for a more reasonable fee.