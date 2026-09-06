Michael Carrick looks on during Manchester United's defeat vs Hull City (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Christopher Nkunku returned to his former club RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from BILD, Manchester United and Newcastle United were interested in signing the former Chelsea player during the summer window. However, the player was adamant about returning to the German club.

Christopher Nkunku chose Leipzig over Premier League interest

Leipzig Director Marcel Schafer has now revealed that the move was only possible because the player was determined to join them. He has confirmed that the German outfit would not have been able to compete with the two Premier League clubs.

Manchester United and Newcastle could use more quality in the final third, and Nkunku could have been a handy option for them. He has previously played in the Premier League with Chelsea, but he never really managed to impress with the Blues.

Manchester United brought in quality in the middle of the park, but the attacking unit needs more quality and depth. A dynamic attacker would have been ideal. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality attacking player during the January window. They need more goals and creativity in the final third.

Similarly, Newcastle could use more attacking depth. It will be interesting to see whether they make the necessary additions in the coming windows.

Nkunku looks to revive his career

The 28-year-old French attacker scored eight goals and picked up three assists in 35 appearances for AC Milan before leaving the club.

The 28-year-old has the quality to impress in English football, but he was more interested in a return to Germany, where he played his best football with Leipzig. The player will look to get back to his best with regular gametime in the Bundesliga now.