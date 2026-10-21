Sources: Chelsea “disappointed” with summer transfer who now may need injuries to succeed

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Chelsea are “disappointed” with how Alejandro Garnacho’s loan move to Aston Villa is going right now, according to Football Insider.

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The future of Alejandro Garnacho is once again a talking point.

The story so far is that the winger was loaned from Chelsea to Aston Villa in a deal which had some clauses to turn it into a permanent move when met.

Multiple sources reported that these requirements were so basic that it was almost a formality that would happen. But he played so little to start the season that questions started to be asked about whether it would actually happen.

The international break saw a reset and stories that he was about to gain importance in the team after scoring in two friendlies and seeming to impress manager Unai Emery while a lot of the squad were away.

Garnacho’s hopes of playing starting role fading fast

However, the three games since the break have seen the Argentine play just 13 minutes, as a sub in the Champions League.

He clearly hasn’t convinced Emery, and is buried behind a lot of talent on the depth chart. Chelsea will be starting to worry very seriously about whether they will get the transfer they want, and Garnacho is looking set for a wasted season just when he needed to get his career on track.

Chelsea sources have told Football Insider today that they are “disappointed” with how Garnacho’s move has gone. At this rate, it looks like it’s going to take an injury or two to his rivals to change the direction of this disaster.