Garnacho reaches decision between Chelsea return and Aston Villa stay

(Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho reportedly wants to make his stay at Aston Villa permanent, despite struggling for regular football since arriving from Chelsea during the summer.



The Argentina international joined Villa on a season-long loan after just one campaign at Stamford Bridge, with his time at Chelsea failing to develop as hoped following a £40million move from Manchester United in 2025.

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Garnacho has barely featured under Unai Emery so far, but Villa remain optimistic that his situation will improve and the player himself is believed to prefer staying rather than returning to Chelsea.

Garnacho targeting permanent Aston Villa transfer

According to Flashscore, Garnacho is hoping to establish himself at Villa Park and ultimately complete a permanent transfer next summer.

The 22-year-old has made only three Premier League substitute appearances so far, totalling just 31 minutes, but sources close to the club have reportedly been encouraged by his attitude and work in training.

Dean Jones reports that the loan agreement contains a route to a permanent deal worth around €50million, provided Garnacho makes enough appearances.

Villa still expect those conditions to be met despite his slow start.

Aston Villa patience could give Garnacho a fresh start

This feels like a crucial season for Garnacho.

His talent has never really been the issue. He has pace, confidence in one-on-one situations and the ability to produce moments that change matches. What he now needs is consistency and a manager willing to give him a clear role.

Chelsea’s own position also points towards a permanent departure. When confirming his summer loan, Chelsea’s official website stated that the agreement includes an obligation to become permanent if certain criteria are met.

That suggests Chelsea were already planning for a future without him.

Villa therefore have time on their side. Garnacho does not need to force his way into Emery’s starting XI immediately, but he does need to start making an impact soon.

If he can earn regular minutes and rediscover the direct attacking form he showed earlier in his career, a permanent move could suit everyone involved.

For Garnacho, Villa Park may represent the stability his career now needs.

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