Arsenal and Manchester City target Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso ahead of January

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Andrea Cambiaso in action for Juventus against AC Milan
Andrea Cambiaso in action for Juventus against AC Milan (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly among several European clubs closely watching Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso as Mikel Arteta considers potential defensive reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from 4-4-2, the Gunners are closely monitoring the Italian international, and Manchester City is also showing considerable interest. Several other Premier League clubs are tracking his availability.

Andrea Cambiaso could be an ideal addition for Arsenal

The 26-year-old has established himself as a versatile performer at Juventus, attracting attention through his ability to operate in multiple positions. He can comfortably play left-back or right-back while also having the technical qualities to feature in midfield.

His two-footed ability, defensive strength, and intelligence in possession make him an attractive option for Arteta. Arsenal could benefit from another technically gifted defender who can provide attacking width while also moving into central areas in possession.

Manchester City are another club monitoring his situation, with Pep Guardiola potentially viewing the Italian as an excellent fit for his tactical approach.

Barcelona could also enter the race if they manage to sell Alejandro Balde. The Spanish giants are reportedly considering an offer worth €20-25 million, potentially including a player exchange.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among the other clubs keeping tabs on the Juventus star.

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Cambiaso could cost €40m

Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus in action
Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus in action (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

However, convincing Juventus to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Italian defender remains under contract until 2029, placing the Serie A giants in a strong negotiating position.

According to the report, Juventus have already rejected approaches for the versatile defender and are demanding between €30 million and €40 million to consider a sale.

Arsenal could therefore face competition from several European heavyweights if they decide to formalise their interest.

Cambiaso’s versatility and experience at the highest level make him an appealing target, but Juventus’ firm negotiating stance could complicate any potential January transfer.

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