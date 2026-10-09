Arsenal "highly impressed" by 26-year-old Serie A defender after live scouting

(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Arsenal are taking a closer look at Andrea Cambiaso, with the Juventus defender reportedly impressing the club’s recruitment team through both data analysis and live scouting.



The 26-year-old is not yet the subject of an advanced transfer pursuit, but the fact Arsenal have moved from statistical checks to watching him in person suggests the interest is becoming more serious.

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His versatility is an obvious attraction. Cambiaso can play on either flank, operate as a traditional full-back or wing-back, and is comfortable moving into midfield areas when required.

Cambiaso has impressed data department at Arsenal

According to Hand of Arsenal, Arsenal’s data team have been “highly impressed” by Cambiaso’s numbers.

That has now led to scouts attending Juventus matches to assess him more closely and see whether the statistical profile matches what they observe on the pitch.

The report does stress that Arsenal are still some distance away from developing their interest into a formal move.

Juventus are also believed to rate Cambiaso extremely highly, which means any future deal is unlikely to be straightforward or cheap.

For Arsenal, the appeal is easy to understand. Mikel Arteta places huge value on defenders who can perform several tactical roles, and Cambiaso fits that mould almost perfectly.

Allegri praise explains why Cambiaso fits Gunners so well

Cambiaso’s tactical intelligence has been highlighted before by former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

After one of his early performances for the club, Allegri said: “Andrea is very good and intelligent.” He also praised Cambiaso’s understanding of movement and positioning, with the comments reported by JuveFC.

That is probably the biggest reason Arsenal are interested.

Arteta’s full-backs are rarely asked to simply defend the touchline. They need to move inside, support midfield, overlap and adapt depending on the opponent.

Cambiaso already does much of that naturally.

The obvious question is whether Arsenal really need another defender when attacking reinforcements appear more urgent. Still, elite clubs rarely ignore a player simply because the squad already looks strong in that position.

If the data continues to impress and the live scouting reports are equally positive, Cambiaso could quickly move from an interesting name to a genuine Arsenal target.

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