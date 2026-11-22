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Chelsea have joined Manchester United in monitoring Scott McTominay as uncertainty grows over the midfielder’s long-term future at Napoli.

The Scotland international has transformed his reputation since leaving Old Trafford in 2024, becoming one of Serie A’s most influential midfielders and helping Napoli win the Scudetto in his first full season.

However, contract talks have failed to produce a breakthrough, opening the door to a possible Premier League return in 2027.

Chelsea interested in McTominay

According to TEAMtalk, McTominay has around 18 months remaining on his Napoli contract and negotiations over an extension remain some distance from an agreement.

Intermediaries are already exploring possible destinations, with Chelsea and Manchester United among the clubs informed about his potential availability.

Chelsea are understood to appreciate McTominay’s ability to influence games at both ends of the pitch. The Blues are also willing to consider players over the age of 27 as they look to add more experience to a squad largely built around younger talent.

United remain interested in a possible reunion, while AC Milan, Juventus and Saudi Pro League clubs are also monitoring developments.

A recent CaughtOffside report also highlighted how McTominay’s performances in Italy have turned him into a far more complete player than the one who left Manchester.

McTominay could give Chelsea something different

Xabi Alonso already has technically gifted midfielders, but McTominay would bring physicality, aerial presence and a genuine goal threat from deeper positions. His Premier League experience would also reduce the adaptation risk that comes with many overseas signings.

Age is the obvious consideration.

McTominay turns 30 in December, so Chelsea would need to avoid paying a premium for a player entering the latter stages of his peak years.

But this would not be a typical long-term development signing. Chelsea need more balance and experience, and McTominay could provide both immediately.

If Napoli’s contract discussions continue to stall and the asking price becomes reasonable next summer, Chelsea should take the opportunity seriously.

Man United may have the emotional connection, but Chelsea could offer McTominay a fresh Premier League challenge rather than simply returning to his past.

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