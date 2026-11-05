Chelsea internally discussing bid to rival Arsenal for striker transfer

Chelsea logo on corner flag (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their transfer pursuit of Club Brugge striker and Arsenal target Nicolo Tresoldi.

According to Simon Phillips, the Blues have been monitoring Tresoldi but their interest also appears to be intensifying as they’ve also discussed him internally in the last few days.

The prolific young German forward is really catching the eye at the moment with a stunning 13 goals in his first 15 games in all competitions this season.

Tresoldi has also shone in the Champions League and we also recently reported on some interest from Arsenal via the Daily Briefing.

Chelsea could do with more depth up front as well, though, and it seems they’ll now be one to watch in the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

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Would Chelsea move be right for Nicolo Tresoldi?

Chelsea are a big name, but it would be fair to say there’s a bit of a mix of pros and cons about moving to Stamford Bridge right now.

For Tresoldi, it might be tempting to look at Chelsea as a good option for his development due to their commitment to recruiting and developing top young players.

Still, this CFC project also isn’t working that smoothly, with the club currently out of Europe after a really poor 2025/26 campaign.

With Joao Pedro establishing himself as first choice up front, it might also be tricky for Tresoldi to play regularly in Xabi Alonso’s side, so he might do well to consider other options.

Arsenal, for instance, look in need of something a bit different up front as Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres both have their limitations in that position, while Gabriel Jesus left without really being adequately replaced this summer.

One imagines there’ll be other clubs from the Premier League and beyond who could also be in the mix for Tresoldi’s signature in the near future.