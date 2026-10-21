Belgian talent factory want record fee from Premier League team for rising striker

Nicolo Tresoldi of Club Brugge (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing to make offers for Nicolo Tresoldi, while his team are ready to reject all January attempts to sign him.

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Arsenal did good business when they bought Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge in the summer, and it seems like they’re ready to go back for more.

The Belgian side have established themselves as an absolute talent factory in the last few years, consistently bringing in young talents, developing them and then selling them on.

Tzolis already looks like a bargain at £40m, and it’s no surprise Mikel Arteta’s team are preparing to raid his old team for more talent.

Brugge prepare to reject January offers for rising striker

A report in TeamTalk today claims that the Gunners have their eyes Nicoli Tresoldi, the young striker who has burst onto the scene this season. The idea is that he will be a replacement for Viktor Gyokeres, who has shown in his time at the Emirates that he’s never going to be good enough to be an every game starter for the Gunners.

The Belgian side have no intention of selling Tresoldi, and will ultimately hope to get huge money for him next summer. Every successful sale they make strengthens their financial position, and it won’t be as easy to force their hand as it was over Tzoli.

The report says that Brugges want to beat the Belgian league record fee they got for Tzolis when they sell the German youth international, and if he keeps up his current form that shouldn’t be too difficult.