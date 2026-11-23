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Bayern Munich have entered the growing race for Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi as Harry Kane’s serious ankle injury forces the Bundesliga champions to reconsider their January transfer plans.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a superb campaign in Belgium and Europe, establishing himself as one of the continent’s fastest-rising young forwards.

AC Milan have been tracking him closely, but Bayern’s sudden need for attacking cover could turn the situation into a genuine January battle.

Bayern Munich interested in Tresoldi after Kane setback

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayern have intensified their interest in Tresoldi following the injury suffered by Kane.

The Ballon d’Or winner has undergone ankle surgery and is expected to spend several months on the sidelines, leaving Bayern short of a recognised centre-forward.

Tresoldi has scored 15 goals in 18 games this season, while his Champions League performances have been particularly impressive. UEFA records five goals in his first four matches in the competition.

Club Brugge are in a strong negotiating position and are reportedly demanding around €60million to consider a January sale.

A recent Football Italia report also confirms Bayern are monitoring Tresoldi, with Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi and Monaco youngster Paris Brunner among alternative options.

Tresoldi makes sense for the German giants

Tresoldi offers physical presence, movement inside the penalty area and enough versatility to operate away from the central striker position. That would allow him to provide immediate cover for Kane without becoming redundant when the England captain returns.

His age also makes this more than a short-term injury replacement.

However, spending €60m because of a temporary injury would be risky. Kane remains Bayern’s undisputed No.9, and Tresoldi would need a clear development pathway once he returns. Club Brugge also have little reason to sell midway through an excellent campaign.

Bayern should therefore explore the deal, but only if they genuinely see Tresoldi as a long-term member of the squad rather than an expensive emergency solution.

Kane’s injury may have accelerated their interest, but Tresoldi’s performances suggest he was already becoming too good to ignore.

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