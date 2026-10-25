New update as Chelsea to watch prolific transfer target in action today

Nicolo Tresoldi and Xabi Alonso (Photo by Marco Luzzani, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly set to send scouts to watch Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi in action today, while Manchester City could be in the mix too.

That’s according to a report from TEAMtalk, which confirms Chelsea’s interest in Tresoldi, as previously reported exclusively via the Daily Briefing.

Tresoldi recently scored a hat-trick for Club Brugge against Inter Milan in the Champions League, and it’s no surprise that big clubs now want to take an even closer look at him.

The talented young German forward looks like he clearly has a big future in the game, and Chelsea might do well to bring him in as part of their long-term project built around elite young players.

Nicolo Tresoldi to move to the Premier League?

Our understanding is that Manchester United have also previously looked at Tresoldi, while the Sun have also linked the 22-year-old with Arsenal.

It’s early days yet, but it certainly seems like we could be gearing up for a January transfer window battle between a number of top English clubs for Tresoldi’s signature.

With 23 goals in all competitions last season, Tresoldi is already on nine this campaign, including a run of four in three matches in the Champions League.

Chelsea haven’t made the most convincing start, so could surely do well to strengthen up front in the near future, while Man City could also do well to bring him in as they lack a backup to Erling Haaland.

United, meanwhile, would also surely find a key role for Tresoldi after Benjamin Sesko’s injury problems, while Arsenal probably also need an alternative to the unconvincing Viktor Gyokeres.

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