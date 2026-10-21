Nicolo Tresoldi in action for Club Brugge against Inter Milan (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly considering a January transfer window swoop for in-form Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi as an upgrade on their current attackers.

The Gunners have started the season strongly with ten wins from their first eleven games in all competitions, though some concerns remain over how threatening they look up front.

This was also a bit of an issue for Arsenal even as they won the Premier League title last season, and it’s something they tried to address over the summer, though they missed out on big-name targets like Vinicius Junior, Morgan Rogers, and Julian Alvarez.

Kai Havertz has started brightly for Arsenal, but Viktor Gyokeres has fallen out of favour, and it will be interesting to see how the north London giants cope from now until January.

Arsenal to add Nicolo Tresoldi up front?

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Once the transfer window opens up again, it seems talented young forward Tresoldi will be in Arsenal’s sights, according to the Sun.

The 22-year-old has an impressive record of nine goals in his first eleven games of the season so far, following on from 23 in all competitions last season.

Arsenal notably raided Club Brugge over the summer for Greek winger Christos Tzolis, so it could be that they’ll have a good enough relationship with the Belgian club to do business again.

We’ve also previously been informed about Tresoldi having interest from other big clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Germany Under-21 international certainly looks like the real deal, and if he can continue to develop like he has then he surely has a very bright career ahead of him.

Arsenal might be craving a bigger name with more experience at the very highest level, but Tresoldi looks like a talent worth investing in.