Mykhailo Mudryk enters the game for Tottenham. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham winger Mykhailo Mudryk has blamed the Ukraine national team setup for the failed doping test that resulted in his lengthy suspension from football.

The 25-year-old, currently on loan from Chelsea, has spoken about the ordeal in an interview on the Ukrainian YouTube podcast Guest of Gordon, claiming that inadequate security and supplement procedures within the national team environment may have contributed to his positive test.

Mudryk tested positive for the prohibited substance meldonium in November 2024, triggering a suspension that kept him out of competitive football until July 2026.

The Ukrainian international has now described the devastating psychological impact of the situation and explained why he believes the substance could only have entered his body while he was in Ukraine.

Mykhailo Mudryk blames Ukraine national team for failed doping test

Mudryk admitted that discovering he had tested positive for meldonium was one of the most difficult moments of his career.

The winger insisted that he had never knowingly taken the substance and struggled to understand how it could have entered his system.

Speaking on podcast, Mudryk said:

“It was a bolt from the blue. I couldn’t believe it [the positive doping test] was true… It was like falling off a skyscraper. In a dream you would hit the ground. In life, I just kept on falling. It hit me very hard, mentally…

“I had never heard of a drug like meldonium. It is a drug you can only get in Eastern Europe. It could only have got into my body in Ukraine. There is no such drug in England.

“The Ukrainian national team has absolutely no security system… On the Ukrainian national team we have a nutritionist who hands us pills every couple of days before games. He brings us a little cup. Everyone has to take the pills that are in that cup.”

Pressed point-blank on whether he blamed the national team for the positive result, Mudryk answered: “Yes, exactly”.

? Mykhailo Mudryk says he blames the Ukraine national team for his doping suspension in an interview with 'Guest of Gordon', a Ukranian podcast. "It was a bolt from the blue. I couldn’t believe it [the positive doping test] was true… "It was like falling off a skyscraper.… pic.twitter.com/wQPAOIx1oT — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 18, 2026

Mykhailo Mudryk hoping to revive career at Tottenham under Roberto De Zerbi

The positive test cost Mudryk nearly two years of his prime, keeping him suspended from November 2024 until July 2026 before a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced an initial four-year sanction.

Banned from using Chelsea’s training facilities, Mudryk revealed he spent millions of pounds out of pocket on legal fees, private coaching, and physiotherapy to stay sharp.

With new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso urging him to seek regular minutes elsewhere, Mudryk sealed a deadline-day season-long loan to Tottenham, which includes a £75 million buy option, reuniting with former Shakhtar Donetsk mentor Roberto De Zerbi.

Though an ankle injury suffered in training has restricted him to a single 17-minute substitute outing against Nottingham Forest so far, Mudryk is nearing full fitness and now has the ideal platform under De Zerbi to revive his Premier League career.