Tottenham secure Mykhailo Mudryk loan with a huge buy option inserted in the deal

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham have agreed a surprise deal to sign Mykhailo Mudryk on loan from Chelsea, with the agreement including an eye-catching £75 million option to buy the Ukrainian winger permanently.



The 25-year-old had attracted interest from several clubs after returning to action this summer, but Spurs have moved quickly to bring him across London.

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The move will also reunite Mudryk with Roberto De Zerbi, who worked with him earlier in his career at Shakhtar Donetsk and has long been an admirer of his potential.

Tottenham have an option to buy Mudryk for £75m

According to Ben Jacobs, Tottenham’s agreement with Chelsea includes a non-mandatory purchase option worth £75m.

The clause means Spurs can assess Mudryk throughout the 2026-27 campaign before deciding whether a permanent transfer makes sense, without being obligated to meet that figure next summer.

The full loan agreement has also been reported by talkSPORT, which says Chelsea and Tottenham have agreed terms for Mudryk to spend the season in North London. The £75m option is not compulsory, while Mudryk remains contracted to Chelsea until 2031.

Tottenham moved for the winger after their other attacking plans changed late in the window.

The Guardian reports that Spurs turned towards Mudryk after Manchester City moved ahead of them for Iliman Ndiaye.

Spurs remain in control without major risk

The most important detail is that Tottenham are not required to activate the £75m option.

That dramatically reduces the risk.

Mudryk’s Chelsea career has never matched the enormous expectations that followed his arrival, but the raw qualities that made him such an expensive signing remain obvious. He has explosive pace, carries the ball aggressively and can create problems when given space.

De Zerbi’s involvement could be crucial. The Tottenham manager knows Mudryk well and may believe he can finally unlock the consistency that Chelsea never managed to find.

The £75m option still looks extremely high, particularly considering Mudryk’s recent career. But Spurs do not need to worry about that now.

Their immediate task is simply to give him regular football and see what happens.

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