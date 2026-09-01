(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to add more depth to the attacking unit with the signing of Malick Fofana from Lyon.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are working to sign the Belgian international, and the 21-year-old winner has already spoken to Mikel Arteta regarding a move.

Fofana has also been linked with Sunderland.

Arsenal could use Malick Fofana

Arsenal need more quality on the flanks, and the 21-year-old will add some much-needed unpredictability in the final third. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he has impressed in the French league. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure an agreement with Lyon before the window closes.

The opportunity to play for Arsenal will be exciting for the young attacker. If they can offer him ample opportunities, Fofana could develop further with them in English football. Arsenal have done well to nurture young players over the years, and they could play a key role in his growth.

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Fofana asking price revealed

If Arsenal can sign the player for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a bargain in future. The 21-year-old has all the tools to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Lyon are hoping to recoup around €40 million for the Belgian attacker, and Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to pay up. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days.

Arsenal are already being considered the favourites to retain the Premier League title this season, and adding more quality to the team will only improve their chances.

Fofana has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool in the past.