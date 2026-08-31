Sunderland want to sign Belgium ace after Grealish snub

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland have shifted their attention towards Lyon winger Malick Fofana as Régis Le Bris pushes to strengthen his squad before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.



Jack Grealish had emerged as Sunderland’s dream attacking addition ahead of their Europa League campaign, but a deal for the Manchester City winger now looks increasingly difficult.

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Igor Paixão also remains on the club’s radar, yet complicated negotiations with Marseille have encouraged Sunderland to explore Fofana as another high-quality option for the left flank.

Sunderland consider Fofana as Grealish alternative

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Sunderland are considering making a move for Fofana after reassessing their options in wide areas.

Sky Sports previously reported that Grealish was a major Sunderland target, with the Black Cats exploring both a loan and potentially a permanent move.

Everton have also remained interested in bringing the England international back after his loan spell last season.

Sunderland are looking to make at least two more additions, with a winger and centre-back considered priorities.

Fofana is now a realistic alternative. Sports Mole reported that the 21-year-old Belgium international is open to joining Sunderland, potentially giving Le Bris an important advantage if the club decide to formally approach Lyon.

Fofana is a better long term option that Grealish

Missing out on Grealish would naturally disappoint Sunderland supporters, but Fofana could arguably represent the smarter long-term investment.

Grealish offers enormous Premier League experience and star quality, but he is 30 and earns wages far beyond Sunderland’s normal structure. Any deal would almost certainly require Manchester City to subsidise a large part of his salary.

Fofana represents the opposite profile.

At 21, he has significant development potential, Champions League experience and the explosive pace required to stretch Premier League defences. He could also become an appreciating asset rather than a short-term solution.

The biggest issue will be convincing Lyon to sell at a reasonable price, particularly with other European clubs monitoring him.

Sunderland’s Europa League qualification strengthens their position considerably, though.

They can offer Fofana European football alongside the opportunity to become an important Premier League starter.

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