Jack Grealish agreement reached over season-long loan, medical to take place today

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton are set to bring Jack Grealish back to the club after reaching an agreement with Manchester City over another season-long loan.



The 30-year-old enjoyed a positive spell at Everton last season before a foot injury brought his campaign to a premature end.

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Several clubs explored a move for the England international this summer, including Sunderland, but Everton have ultimately won the race after becoming the only side prepared to meet Man City’s financial demands.

Everton reach agreement to sign Jack Grealish

According to The Athletic, Everton and Man City have reached a full agreement for Grealish to return on loan for the 2026-27 season.

The winger is expected to undergo his medical on Tuesday morning before completing the move. A number of clubs made enquiries about Grealish during the final days of the window, but Everton were the only interested side willing to satisfy City’s terms.

The financial details underline Everton’s commitment. talkSPORT reports that Everton are expected to cover around 90 per cent of Grealish’s wages, a substantial commitment for a player reportedly earning close to £300,000 per week.

The move also follows weeks of uncertainty. Sky Sports had reported that Sunderland were exploring both loan and permanent options, with their Europa League campaign seen as a possible advantage.

Everton’s familiarity with Grealish has ultimately proved more persuasive.

Everton could be the best place for him to rebuild career

Returning to Everton makes plenty of sense for Grealish.

He already understands David Moyes’ system, knows the dressing room and showed signs last season that regular football could revive his confidence. Before suffering his foot injury, he had produced some of his best Premier League performances in years.

That familiarity also reduces the risk for Everton.

They know exactly what Grealish can bring: ball retention, creativity, experience and the ability to draw defenders towards him in wide areas.

The wage commitment is significant, particularly for another temporary deal, but Everton are clearly prioritising immediate quality rather than resale value.

For Grealish, this may also be his final realistic opportunity to re-establish himself as a major Premier League player.

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