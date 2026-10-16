(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Newcastle United winger Bazoumana Toure as they consider future attacking reinforcements.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are among several Premier League clubs monitoring the Ivory Coast international, who has made an encouraging start to life at St James’ Park.

Bazoumana Toure could be an exciting addition for Manchester United

The 20-year-old joined Newcastle from Hoffenheim in July for about £43 million, having established himself as one of German football’s most promising young wingers.

Toure registered five goals and 12 assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances during his breakthrough campaign, attracting interest from several leading clubs before Newcastle secured his signature.

His pace, dribbling ability and confidence in one-on-one situations could make him an attractive option for Manchester United. The club are looking to build a younger attacking unit, and the Ivorian’s ability to stretch defences would offer another dimension to their forward line.

Toure has already scored twice in five appearances for Newcastle across all competitions, including his first Premier League goal against Leeds United. His performances have encouraged rival clubs to continue monitoring his development despite his recent arrival in England.

Arsenal are also interested in the winger, while Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are understood to be keeping tabs on his progress.

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Newcastle could demand huge fee for Toure

However, Manchester United will face a difficult task if they decide to pursue a transfer. Newcastle see the youngster as a key part of their long-term plans and have secured his services until 2031.

The Magpies have little incentive to sell a player they signed only a few months ago, particularly after investing such a substantial fee in his potential.

Liverpool have also been linked with Toure, although sources have not confirmed their current interest.

United are therefore expected to continue assessing his performances rather than make an immediate approach. A move before summer 2027 seems unlikely, with Newcastle determined to give the winger time to develop.

If Toure continues progressing in the Premier League, his value could rise considerably, making any future transfer even more complicated for his admirers.