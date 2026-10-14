Man United and Arsenal monitor 'exciting young talent' from Premier League rivals

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Bazoumana Touré, with the Newcastle United winger already attracting fresh attention only months after arriving at St James’ Park.



The 20-year-old joined Newcastle from Hoffenheim for around £43million in July and is still adapting to Premier League football.

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However, his explosive pace and ability to beat defenders one-on-one have kept him firmly on the radar of England’s biggest clubs.

United and Arsenal appear particularly interested, although Tottenham and Aston Villa are also monitoring his development.

Man United and Arsenal continue to track Touré

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Man United and Arsenal had already monitored Touré before Newcastle won the race for his signature, with sources reporting their interest around the time of his move.

That interest has reportedly continued following his early Newcastle appearances.

Touré has already opened his Premier League account against Leeds United and also found the net against West Brom in the EFL Cup.

Tottenham and Aston Villa are believed to be watching him as well, although there have been no formal approaches.

Newcastle remain relaxed because Touré is tied down until 2031 and is considered an important part of their long-term project.

Touré fits exactly what United and Arsenal are looking for

It is easy to understand why both clubs would be interested. Man United continue to look for young attackers with speed and huge development potential, while Arsenal remain interested in adding more quality and depth on the wings. Touré ticks both boxes.

Former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was particularly excited when the deal was completed, describing Touré as “a hugely exciting young talent” and saying he has “a really high ceiling.” His comments were published when Newcastle officially announced the signing.

The problem for Arsenal and United is Newcastle’s negotiating position.

Touré cost around €50m only three months ago, is under contract for another five years and has barely started his Premier League journey. Newcastle therefore have virtually no incentive to sell in January.

Tottenham and Villa may also remain in the background, but this currently feels more like long-term scouting than an imminent transfer battle.

If Touré continues developing, though, the next question may not be whether Newcastle receive offers but just how enormous those offers become.

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