Just in: Arsenal handed fresh Julian Alvarez hope after major off-field change

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed another reason to keep an eye on Julian Alvarez, with the Atletico Madrid striker making a significant change behind the scenes after failing to secure a move away during the summer.



The Gunners were heavily linked with the Argentina international before the transfer deadline, alongside Barcelona, but Atletico refused to entertain a departure.

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Alvarez has now changed representatives, and while that does not automatically mean another transfer push is coming, it could become important if Arsenal revive their interest next summer.

Alvarez moves towards appointing new agent

According to Mundo Deportivo, Alvarez ended his long-standing relationship with Fernando Hidalgo following a turbulent summer in which his desired move failed to materialise.

The 26-year-old has now identified Pablo Barquero, who also represents Rodri, as his preferred new agent, with an agreement expected to be formalised soon.

Javier Pastore’s agency and representatives connected to Jorge Mendes had also explored the possibility of working with Alvarez.

The change comes after Atletico stood firm during the summer and blocked approaches despite Alvarez being open to a new challenge.

Arsenal should keep watching after missing out in the summer

For Arsenal, this is an interesting development rather than a sign that a deal is suddenly close.

The Sun reported earlier this month that Arsenal remain interested after failing to land Alvarez during the summer, while Barcelona had also pushed strongly for his signature.

Barcelona’s position has since changed, with sporting director Deco publicly indicating they have moved on. That could potentially remove one major competitor if Alvarez becomes available again.

Arsenal’s attraction is obvious. Alvarez can play as a central striker, operate behind another forward or drift into wider areas. He presses aggressively, scores goals and already understands Premier League football from his Manchester City spell.

The difficulty remains Atletico. Alvarez is contracted until 2030 and would command an enormous fee, meaning Arsenal would likely need to make him one of the biggest investments in their history.

Still, changing agents after a failed transfer is worth monitoring. If Alvarez pushes for a move again next summer, Arsenal should be among the clubs ready to test Atletico’s resolve.

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