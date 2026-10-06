Tottenham eye blockbuster Alvarez move but face major transfer obstacle

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Tottenham may admire Julian Alvarez, but any attempt to bring the Atlético Madrid striker back to the Premier League looks extremely difficult right now.

The 26-year-old remains one of Europe’s most attractive forwards and would obviously be a huge statement signing for Spurs. The problem is that Alvarez’s preference has not really changed.

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If he leaves Atlético, Barcelona are still believed to be the club he wants most.

That leaves Tottenham in an awkward position. They can monitor the situation, but convincing the player may be a much bigger challenge than agreeing a fee.

Alvarez still has his heart set on Barcelona

According to Football Insider, Alvarez has made Barcelona his preferred destination if Atlético eventually agree to sell him.

The report previously revealed that the Argentina international was not particularly keen on returning to the Premier League after his spell with Manchester City, despite interest from English clubs.

Tottenham have now joined the list of sides watching his situation, but Barcelona remain the major obstacle.

Atlético have also made life difficult for any interested club. Alvarez remains under contract until 2030 and the Spanish side have consistently resisted approaches for him, despite a turbulent summer in which the forward pushed for a move.

Tottenham interest makes sense but this feels like a long shot

You can understand why Spurs would be interested.

Alvarez can play through the middle or drift into deeper attacking areas, presses aggressively and already knows the Premier League. On paper, he would be an excellent fit for Roberto De Zerbi.

But this does not feel like a transfer Tottenham can control.

The Guardian reported that Alvarez had made his desire to join Barcelona clear during the summer, while Atlético refused to sanction a move and tensions with supporters grew.

That situation has not disappeared. Unless Alvarez changes his mind, Spurs could spend months chasing a player whose preferred destination lies elsewhere.

There is also the financial side: any deal would almost certainly require a nine-figure fee.

For Tottenham, keeping an eye on Alvarez makes sense. Building an entire transfer plan around him would be far riskier.

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