(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal could have another opportunity to strengthen their attacking options, with Julian Alvarez reportedly reconsidering his long-term future at Atletico Madrid.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine forward is preparing to change his representation after a difficult summer, potentially opening a new chapter in his career. The update comes as Arsenal continue to monitor the situation ahead of the January transfer window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Some of you keep asking me what is going on with Julian Alvarez. Is it true that Julian Alvarez is leaving his agent? Is it true that Julian Alvarez is changing his mind for January? “Let me separate these things. “On one side, the answer is yes. Julian Alvarez is ready to make a change in his camp after the summer. Julian Alvarez is working on a change in terms of those who are close to him, to change the strategy and to change who is taking care of his future. “On the other side, if you ask me about the January window, let me say that the answer from everyone involved, from Julian’s side, from the club side, from everyone, is: ‘Let Julian play football. Leave Julian alone.’ “But at this moment, the mission of everyone involved, after a very difficult summer for everyone involved, is to leave Julian alone.”

Julian Alvarez attracts Arsenal interest

Alvarez was one of Arsenal’s main attacking targets this summer, but the Gunners ultimately failed to secure his signature. The 26-year-old had prioritised a move to Barcelona, although Atletico Madrid were unwilling to sanction his departure to their Spanish rivals.

Arsenal remained interested throughout the transfer window, and recent reports suggest Mikel Arteta’s side are ready to revisit the deal in January.

The former Manchester City striker could be an ideal addition, offering versatility, intelligent movement, and a proven ability to deliver goals at the highest level. His Premier League experience would also make him an attractive option for the north London club.

However, Romano has urged caution over the latest developments, making it clear that changes within Alvarez’s camp should not automatically be interpreted as confirmation of an imminent transfer.

The journalist explained that the forward is considering a different approach to managing his career after the summer’s events, while those involved want him to focus on football rather than speculation about his future.