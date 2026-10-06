Tottenham ready €130m Julian Alvarez move with unusual Barcelona clause

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Tottenham are reportedly plotting an extraordinary €130 million move for Atlético Madrid striker Julian Alvarez as Roberto De Zerbi looks to solve his side’s goalscoring problems.

Spurs invested heavily in their squad during the summer but have endured a disastrous start to the Premier League campaign and currently sit bottom of the table.

According to El Nacional, Tottenham have now identified Álvarez as a potential statement signing and could even offer the Argentine an unusual contractual clause designed to convince him to move to North London.

Tottenham ready to make €130m Julian Alvarez offer

Tottenham significantly strengthened De Zerbi’s squad during the summer, bringing in players including Sávio, Sandro Tonali, Omar Marmoush, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mateus Fernandes.

However, the investment has so far failed to translate into results.

Spurs have struggled particularly in front of goal, and the report claims De Zerbi believes his attack lacks an elite focal point capable of providing the influence previously offered by Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

That has reportedly led Tottenham towards Alvarez.

El Nacional claims Spurs could make a massive €130 million offer in an attempt to convince Atlético executives Enrique Cerezo and Miguel Ángel Gil Marín to sanction the striker’s departure.

Perhaps even more remarkably, the report mentions that Tottenham are said to be willing to include a special clause in Alvarez’s contract that could facilitate a future move to Barcelona should the Catalan giants eventually make an acceptable offer.

Such a proposal would seemingly be designed to make a move to Tottenham more attractive to Alvarez without completely closing the door on a future switch to Barcelona.

There is no suggestion at this stage that an agreement has been reached, however, and any prospective deal would represent an enormous financial commitment from Spurs.

Arsenal also interested in Julian Alvarez

Tottenham could also face competition from their biggest rivals if they decide to pursue Alvarez.

Arsenal have been linked with the 26-year-old as Mikel Arteta continues to strengthen his attacking options.

Alvarez’s previous experience in English football makes him an obvious attraction.

The Argentina international has already demonstrated his ability to perform in the Premier League, while his movement and versatility allow him to operate both as a traditional centre-forward and in deeper attacking positions.

That profile could make him particularly appealing to De Zerbi as he attempts to reshape Tottenham’s attack.

What happened with Julián Alvarez and Atletico Madrid?

Alvarez’s potential exit comes following a turbulent summer period at the Metropolitano.

After making public statements expressing a desire to seek a fresh challenge, a fierce transfer saga erupted between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona.

Atlético CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín firmly refused to sell the star forward to their La Liga rivals, pointing to his steep release clause.

Although Barcelona president Joan Laporta eventually smoothed over relations with Atlético, Álvarez remained in Madrid as the window closed, opening the door for Tottenham to pounce.