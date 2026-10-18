Arsenal handed Barcelona blow in pursuit of 26-year-old world class attacker

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez has taken another worrying turn, with the Gunners concerned that Barcelona may once again hold the advantage in the race for the Atletico Madrid striker.

Mikel Arteta’s side were heavily interested in Alvarez during the summer, but the Argentina international preferred the idea of joining Barcelona.

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That deal never happened after Atletico refused to sell to a direct La Liga rival.

Arsenal have stayed interested since then, but Alvarez’s latest decision behind the scenes has revived fears that Barcelona could still be his preferred destination.

Arsenal worried by Alvarez’s new agent choice

According to SPORT, Arsenal are concerned by Alvarez’s decision to move towards appointing Pablo Barquero as his new representative.

Barquero also represents Rodri and played a key role in the midfielder’s move from Manchester City to Barcelona during the summer.

That connection has naturally raised eyebrows at Arsenal.

Alvarez recently ended his long relationship with Fernando Hidalgo after becoming frustrated by the failure to secure a transfer away from Atletico.

His choice of Barquero now gives Barcelona a direct link to someone who already has a strong working relationship with the club.

Gunners still have a chance but Barcelona are favourites

The situation is not completely negative for Arsenal.

Barcelona sporting director Deco publicly suggested last month that Alvarez was now “in the past”, with the club moving on after failing to sign him. Reuters reported that Barcelona had instead adapted their attack successfully and were no longer actively pursuing the Argentine at that stage.

But transfer situations can change quickly. Alvarez clearly wanted Barcelona in the summer, and appointing the agent who helped take Rodri to the Camp Nou will only strengthen Arsenal’s concern.

For the Gunners, the attraction is obvious. Alvarez can play centrally, drop deeper or operate from wider positions, while his pressing and Premier League experience make him a natural fit for Arteta.

Arsenal may still be better placed financially, and Atletico would probably prefer selling abroad rather than strengthening Barcelona.

The bigger question is whether Alvarez’s own preference has changed.

If Barcelona return seriously, Arsenal may once again find that convincing the player is harder than convincing Atletico.

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