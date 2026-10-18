Arsenal and Tottenham scout 19-year-old wonderkid compared to Philipp Lahm

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both keeping a close eye on Xavi Espart, but Barcelona have already taken major steps to make sure the 19-year-old does not leave cheaply.



The La Masia graduate has emerged as one of the most exciting young full-backs in Spain, attracting attention through his technical quality, tactical intelligence and ability to operate in several positions.

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Arsenal and Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs monitoring him closely, but Espart’s new Barcelona contract includes a release clause worth more than €100million, showing just how highly the Catalan giants rate him.

Arsenal and Tottenham scouting Espart

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal and Tottenham have both watched Espart live and compiled detailed scouting reports on the defender.

Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also following his progress, although there have been no formal negotiations.

Barcelona handed Espart a long-term professional contract running until June 2030 on July 1, 2026.

As part of the agreement, the club inserted a release clause exceeding €100m to protect one of their brightest academy prospects.

His current market value is around €25m, but Barcelona would reportedly need an offer in the region of €40m-€50m plus bonuses before they would even consider entering discussions.

Espart looks ideal for Arsenal, but €100m clause is massive

Arsenal’s interest is particularly easy to understand. Mikel Arteta likes defenders who are comfortable stepping into midfield, and Espart’s passing ability, positional awareness and versatility fit that profile perfectly.

Tottenham could also see him as a potential long-term option, especially with Pedro Porro attracting interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick has already spoken glowingly about Espart, saying: “When I watch Xavi Espart play, I like his confidence on the ball. He reminds me of Philipp Lahm.” His comments were reported by Football España.

That comparison explains why Barcelona are so determined to protect him.

The €100m-plus release clause does not necessarily mean Arsenal or Tottenham would actually have to pay that amount. But it gives Barcelona enormous negotiating power and makes a January move extremely unlikely.

For now, both north London clubs are watching rather than negotiating. If Espart continues developing at his current rate, though, those scouting reports could eventually turn into serious transfer interest.

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