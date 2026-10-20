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Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Xavi Espart as Andoni Iraola looks to strengthen the defence in the future.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Reds have explored signing the highly rated teenager, but Barcelona are determined to keep one of their most promising academy graduates.

Xavi Espart attracts Liverpool interest

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Barcelona, establishing himself as a versatile defensive option under Hansi Flick. His ability to operate on either flank and move into midfield has made him an exciting prospect for several European clubs.

Liverpool reportedly approached the player’s representatives before Barcelona secured his future with a new contract. Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also expressed interest in the youngster.

Espart’s technical ability, positional awareness and composure in possession could make him an attractive addition to Liverpool’s squad. The Merseyside club have been assessing their defensive options, and his versatility would offer greater tactical flexibility.

The youngster has already made a positive impression on Flick, who values his confidence on the ball and ability to contribute in different positions. His development has also attracted comparisons with former Bayern Munich and Germany star Philipp Lahm.

However, Liverpool will face a significant challenge if they decide to pursue a deal, with Barcelona determined to retain his services.

Barcelona demand huge fee for Espart

The Spanish giants have tied Espart down to a contract running until June 2030, while his release clause is reportedly worth more than €100 million.

Barcelona see the teenager as a key part of their long-term plans and are unwilling to entertain offers at this stage. Sources indicate that neither a January move nor a summer departure is currently considered realistic.

Liverpool may therefore have to look at alternative defensive targets rather than expect Barcelona to negotiate.

With several European heavyweights monitoring his progress, Espart’s reputation could continue to grow. However, the Reds would likely need a dramatic shift in Barcelona’s stance before they could make meaningful progress in pursuing the talented defender.