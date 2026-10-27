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Arsenal have suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, with the Spanish club reportedly unwilling to let him leave during the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Gunners and Paris Saint-Germain have been informed that the Argentine international will remain at the Metropolitano for the rest of the season.

Julian Alvarez unlikely to join Arsenal in January

The 26-year-old has been a major target for Arsenal, who have kept in touch with his representatives since the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his attacking options, and Alvarez has emerged as an attractive candidate because of his finishing ability, versatility, and experience at the highest level.

Arsenal explored signing the former Manchester City forward during the summer and held talks with Atletico over a potential deal. However, the player preferred a move to Barcelona, while the Spanish club refused to negotiate with their domestic rivals.

The Gunners remained hopeful that Alvarez might become more receptive to a move to north London in January. However, Atletico’s latest stance has effectively ended their hopes of securing his services midway through the campaign.

The Argentine has also rediscovered his form in recent weeks, strengthening Diego Simeone’s determination to keep him. His recent apology to Atletico supporters has further helped repair relations after uncertainty about his future.

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Arsenal forced to consider alternative targets

Atletico’s decision means Arsenal may have to explore alternatives if they want to strengthen their attack in January.

Alvarez remains highly regarded by the north London club, but a potential transfer will have to wait until the summer unless the Spanish side unexpectedly changes their position.

The development could also influence Viktor Gyokeres’ future, with a possible departure for the Arsenal striker now appearing more likely to be considered at the end of the season.

PSG have also been told Alvarez will not be available in January, despite their interest in strengthening their forward line.

Arsenal must therefore reassess their recruitment plans as they prepare for the winter window, with Atletico’s firm stance presenting a major obstacle to their pursuit of the World Cup winner.