Julian Alvarez celebrates with his Argentina teammates (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

Arsenal may reportedly have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez as he remains determined to leave Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina international was notably a top target for the Gunners during the summer, though at that time he was only focused on getting himself a move to Barcelona.

Still, that could now be about to change, according to TEAMtalk, with Arsenal still big admirers of Alvarez, and with the 26-year-old really keen to leave Atletico in January.

It seems Alvarez would even be more prepared to consider a move to the Emirates Stadium now, according to the report, so this sounds a lot more hopeful for Arsenal.

Do Arsenal still need Julian Alvarez?

Arsenal arguably still need Alvarez to give them something different up front, even if they’ve made a strong start to the season.

The north London giants have played some fine football so far, with Kai Havertz looking particularly impressive up front after returning to full fitness.

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However, there’s no doubt that Alvarez could take Mikel Arteta’s side to another level, and give them a much-needed upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has found himself pushed down the pecking order so far this season, and our understanding is that his future is already in some doubt.

If Arsenal could offload Gyokeres and sign Alvarez in January, there’s surely no question that their squad would be in a better state overall, and give Arteta a genuine shot at finally getting this team over the line in the Champions League.

AFC lost last season’s final on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain, and although they played well on the night, they just lacked that spark and quality up front, which someone like Alvarez would bring.