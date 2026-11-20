Amad Diallo of Manchester United battles for possession with Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

The Croatian international has emerged as an attractive option for the Red Devils, who are keen to improve their goalscoring output after struggling to get consistent performances from their current centre-forwards.

According to a report from The i Paper, Matanovic is among the attacking targets Manchester United’s new manager is considering, with the 23-year-old attracting attention after his impressive performances in Germany.

Pochettino is keen to improve his squad, and the Freiburg forward could offer an interesting solution to his side’s attacking problems.

Igor Matanovic could be an exciting addition for Manchester United

United have struggled to find a reliable goalscorer this season, with Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee failing to establish themselves as consistent attacking threats.

Sesko has also been troubled by fitness problems, increasing the need for another centre-forward who can compete and provide additional options in the final third.

Matanovic has enjoyed an encouraging campaign with Freiburg, registering eight goals and three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions. Standing at 6ft 5in, the Croatian possesses considerable physical strength and could offer something different to United’s existing attacking options.

Manchester United face competition for Matanovic

The Red Devils are not alone in their admiration for the Freiburg forward, with Tottenham Hotspur also previously monitoring his situation.

Freiburg are under no immediate pressure to sanction his departure, particularly with his contract running until 2029. Reports suggest the Bundesliga outfit could demand around £50 million for his signature.

United will therefore need to carefully consider their options before making a formal approach, but Matanovic could prove an interesting long-term investment for Pochettino.