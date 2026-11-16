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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a January move for Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the second half of the season.

According to a report from Ben Jacobs, Spurs admire the Croatian international, and the transfer insider suggests a winter move for the 23-year-old remains a possibility.

Igor Matanovic attracts Tottenham interest

Tottenham are hoping to add more firepower to their attack, and Matanovic could be an interesting option for the north London outfit. The Freiburg forward has impressed in Germany, scoring eight goals in 16 appearances across all competitions this season.

Spurs have struggled to get consistent goals from their current attacking options, with Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush failing to make the desired impact. De Zerbi is therefore keen to bring in another centre-forward who can provide a different dimension to his attacking setup.

Jacobs revealed that Tottenham could explore signing a striker in January if a suitable opportunity presents itself. He also confirmed that Matanovic is among the players the Premier League side admires.

Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, Jacobs said: “I think they could go for one [a striker] in January if the right target presents itself. “It’s a shame how the Richarlison situation has panned out. Igor Matanovic is one name, as I exclusively revealed, that Tottenham like. They may look for something a little bit more short-term, like a loan. The same for Manchester United. “If they can’t find the right target, or maybe someone with a bit more experience within the Premier League, then they can reassess in the summer. “What they won’t want to do is necessarily go all in and panic buy in January for someone on a long-term contract, instead of just biding their time and waiting it out.”

However, Spurs are not expected to rush into an expensive deal and could consider a short-term loan arrangement instead.

Where does Matanovic’s future lie?

Matanovic could be a valuable addition to Tottenham’s squad. The 6ft 4in striker offers considerable physical presence, while his aerial ability, movement and finishing make him an attractive attacking prospect.

His current contract with Freiburg runs until 2029, meaning the Bundesliga club are in a strong negotiating position. He could command a fee of around £50 million amid growing interest.

Manchester United have also been linked with the Croatian, potentially giving Tottenham competition for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs decide to pursue a permanent deal or wait until the summer. Nevertheless, Matanovic is certainly a player worth keeping an eye on.