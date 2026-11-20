Ivan Toney celebrates with teammate Ali Majrashy (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Ivan Toney during the January transfer window, with Thomas Frank keen to reunite the England international with the club at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are preparing to strengthen their attacking options midway through the season, and the Al-Ahli striker has emerged as a potential addition.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Frank would welcome the chance to work with Toney again after their successful spell together at Brentford. The Palace manager believes the 30-year-old could make a significant difference to his team’s attacking output.

Ivan Toney attracts Crystal Palace interest

Toney has continued to impress since leaving English football for Saudi Arabia in 2024. The former Brentford star has scored an outstanding 86 goals in 108 appearances for Al-Ahli, maintaining his reputation as one of the most prolific centre-forwards.

His performances have also helped him earn a return to the England setup, demonstrating that he remains capable of competing at the highest level.

However, convincing Al-Ahli to part ways with their attacking talisman could prove difficult. The Saudi Arabian outfit are understood to be extremely satisfied with his contributions and have little incentive to sanction his departure.

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounding Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future could encourage Palace to pursue another centre-forward. The Frenchman has been linked with a potential exit, which could create an opportunity for Toney to become the club’s leading attacking option.

Could Toney return to the Premier League?

Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the experienced striker, meaning Palace could face competition for his signature.

Frank knows exactly what Toney can offer, having previously benefited from his goalscoring ability at Brentford. Reuniting the pair could provide Palace with the attacking quality they desperately need as they look to improve their position in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Al-Ahli’s reluctance to sell could complicate negotiations.