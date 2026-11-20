(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle is reportedly keen to reunite with Ivan Toney, with the Al-Ahli striker emerging as a potential target for the Magpies ahead of the January transfer window.

The German tactician previously worked with the England international in Saudi Arabia and is understood to want to add a proven goalscorer to his attacking options at St James’ Park.

According to a Sky Sports report, Jaissle admires Toney and would welcome the opportunity to bring him to Newcastle, although the club could face financial difficulties completing a deal for the 30-year-old.

The former Brentford striker has been particularly impressive since moving to Al-Ahli, scoring 85 goals in 108 appearances across all competitions. His experience in English football could make him an attractive addition for Newcastle, who have struggled to find consistent goals from their current attacking options.

Ivan Toney could solve Newcastle’s attacking problems

Newcastle have struggled to produce enough goals this season, with Yoane Wissa failing to make the desired impact since his arrival, while the club are also searching for a more established centre-forward.

Toney could be an ideal solution to their problems. The Englishman previously demonstrated his quality in the Premier League, scoring 20 goals for Brentford during the 2022/23 campaign.

His physical presence, ability to bring teammates into play, and clinical finishing could add a different dimension to Jaissle’s attack. A reunion with his former manager could also help Newcastle convince him to return to English football.

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Toney deal will not be easy

However, signing Toney might not be straightforward. He remains under contract with Al-Ahli until 2028, and Newcastle are reportedly reluctant to spend heavily on an established player approaching his thirties.

The Magpies are also considering strengthening their attacking midfield options, meaning their January budget could become a major factor.

Much will depend on whether Newcastle can negotiate favourable terms, but Toney’s proven goalscoring ability makes him an interesting option for Jaissle.